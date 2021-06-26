Second suspect arrested in shooting death of man at St. Helena Island pool party

Malcom Moore, 27, of Beaufort died after being fatally shot at a pool party on Seaside Road on May 25, 2020.

A second suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Malcolm Moore at a pool party on St. Helena Island turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning, authorities said.

James Stafford Jr., 25, was then arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

He was the second man to be arrested in the year-old murder case this week.

On Wednesday, another suspect, Tey’Veon Smalls, was arrested in Ridgeland on two active warrants in Moore’s shooting death. He also is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Both men await bond hearings on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The charges stem from the May 25, 2020, shooting death of 27-year-old Moore at a pool party on Seaside Road on St. Helena Island attended by more than 100 people.

Moore, of Beaufort, died from a gunshot wound or wounds on the way to the hospital.

No suspects were immediately identified but the Sheriff’s Office says interviews continued and on June 9 a Beaufort County magistrate issued warrants for the arrests of Smalls and Stafford.