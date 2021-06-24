Crime & Public Safety
Ridgeland man charged in 2020 shooting that killed a man at a St. Helena pool party
Deputies arrested a Ridgeland man Wednesday in the 2020 shooting at a St. Helena pool party that killed a man.
Tey’veon Smalls, 22, of Ridgeland, was charged with one count of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
In March 2020, deputies responded to a call about shots fired around 9:55 p.m. at a pool party on Seaside Road in St. Helena, according to a press release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The party was attended by approximately 100 people, according to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.
When deputies arrived, they found Malcolm Moore, 27, of Beaufort, had been shot. An off-duty nurse stepped in to help a deputy with CPR, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet.
Moore died while being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the press release.
The investigation is ongoing, Bromage said.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted in Small’s arrest.
Comments