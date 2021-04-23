Hilton Head man detained by ICE after pleading guilty in teen’s 2019 sexual assault

A Hilton Head Island man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday after spending more than 500 days in jail.

A Beaufort County judge sentenced Teofilo Gonzalez-Fermin, 41, of Hilton Head to time served after he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, a felony. Typically, a defendant sentenced to time served is free to go, having completed his time behind bars.

But on Thursday morning, Gonzalez-Fermin left the Beaufort County Detention Center with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, said Col. Quandara Grant, the jail’s director.

The agency put a hold on his arrest in 2019. ICE does so when it believes a person may be in the country illegally.

Gonzalez-Fermin was a family friend of the victim and came to her house to drop off $400 he owed her family member, according to a 2019 report in the Island Packet newspaper.

An immigration attorney who represented Gonzalez-Fermin did not return a message Thursday.

Jeff Kidd, a spokesperson for the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said prosecutors recommended three to five years in prison.

The judge didn’t go for that, but Gonzalez-Fermin is required to register as a sex offender, Kidd said.