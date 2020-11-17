Hilton Head man faces slew of charges, including sexual assault and domestic violence, police say

A Hilton Head Island man has been charged with sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse, among other charges, according to police reports and warrants filed last week.

Christian Wessel, 35, of Hilton Head Island faces five separate charges from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, unlawful conduct toward a child, domestic violence in the second degree, and possession of a knife in the commission of a violent crime.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are not providing details on the charges to protect the privacy of the victims in the case.

Wessel was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Nov. 12, according to the jail log. He was released the following day on bonds totaling $60,000, court records show.

Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature is a felony in South Carolina. A conviction could mean up to 20 years in prison.

Criminal sexual conduct in the first degree is also a felony, and a conviction could result in up to 30 years in prison.