2 men charged with murder in shooting of Bluffton high schooler turned in to police

Two Jasper County teens charged with Friday’s murder of an 18-year-old Bluffton High School student turned themselves in Tuesday morning, police said in a press conference.

Tyleic Channeyfield, 18, of Ridgeland and Jimmie Green, 19, of Hardeeville have been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime. A third person is alleged to have been involved in the shooting, but police have declined to provide information about an additional suspect.

The father of Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr., the young man who was killed, pleaded with members of the public to tell police if they have information.

Fields, 18, a defensive lineman for the Bluffton Bobcats football team, died and two classmates were injured in the Friday night shooting near Bluffton and Hampton parkways.

Edwin “EJ” Graham, 16, a cousin of Fields, is still being treated for his injuries at Savannah Memorial Intensive Care Unit, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses. He “has been upgraded from critical to stable condition” as of Tuesday morning, according to the fundraiser.

Kylan Simmons, an 18-year-old Bluffton High student, was injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital.

Jayden and Shayniah Void, both 18, were arrested and charged Saturday night as accessories after the fact to murder.

The siblings are both former May River High School students. Shayniah Void graduated from May River High last year, according to Beaufort County School District spokesperson Candace Bruder.

Jayden Void attended the school for three years and left on June 3, 2020, Bruder said. He is currently a senior and football player at Hilton Head Christian Academy, according to the school’s Maxpreps page.

Field’s father, Dwon Fields Sr., spoke through tears at the news conference.

”Our son was supposed to graduate June 18,” Fields said. “He just made his college decision Thursday. We were planning for his graduation, and now I have to bury my son.”

He asked that any information the community has about his son’s killing be reported to police.

”Please come forward with information,” he said. “That’s all I ask.”

Community leaders also voiced their support of Fields’ family and their hope for justice.

“Bluffton needs to heal tomorrow, and the only way we can do that is to hold those (people) accountable,” Bluffton Town Council member Fred Hamilton said at the news conference.

Police Chief Stephenie Price declined to take any questions from the media at the news conference.