Hundreds gather at Bluffton High vigil for ‘gentle giant’ Dwon Fields Jr.

A gentle giant.

A mentor at just 18 years old.

A teammate who’d give you a ride and end each night with a “love you, man” text.

People had a lot of words to describe Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. at Sunday’s vigil, where hundreds gathered in Bluffton High School’s football stadium to honor the fallen student.

But they all agreed on one thing: His death didn’t make any sense.

“We shouldn’t be here today because DJ is dead,” said Jennifer Morrow, a relative of Fields. “We shouldn’t be here today because EJ is in the hospital fighting for his life. We shouldn’t be here because Kylan is injured. We should be here in June to celebrate a graduation.”

Photos of senior Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. were placed on a bench during a public vigil on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bluffton High School. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Police are still investigating the Friday night shooting that killed Fields and injured two of his classmates, 18-year-old Kylan Simmons and 16-year-old EJ Graham. Simmons’ injuries were classified as “non-life-threatening” in a Bluffton Police Department release, while Graham was “seriously injured.”

Suspects Jayden Lamont Void, 18, of Bluffton, and Shayniah Lemeagan Void, 18, of Orangeburg, were arrested Saturday night on accessory charges.

Bluffton Police Department obtained warrants Sunday for Ty Leic Dae Jhon Channeyfield, 17, and Jimmie Green, 19. Both are being accused of charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Friends comfort each other before the start of the public vigil for Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bluffton High School. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

In the wake of a tragedy that involved so many young people, several adults used the vigil as a call to action for Bluffton’s youth.

“I say to my youth, when you see evil or the presence of it, have courage to stand up and tell someone like me or your local officers who protect and serve our community,” said Bennie Jenkins Jr., pastor of First Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Morrow, Fields’ relative, didn’t mince words, saying that the crowd was gathered because of stupidity, pride and “egos that have gotten in the way and forgot how to love each other as brothers and sisters.”

“You’re hanging out on social media, and you’re not saying anything,” she said. “And it resulted in three families being forever altered because you chose to be quiet.”

Amid the grief, there were several moments celebrating Fields’ character. Students sang hymns in front of a cross memorializing Fields, trading the microphone with loved ones who talked about the high school senior’s kindness, charisma and thoughtfulness.

“He could just talk about anything, he would come in with a smile to class... If you know DJ, that smile was like that sun behind us right now. It was brightness on this Earth,” said Bluffton High School Head Football Coach John Houpt.

Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez takes a moment at a bench full of photos of Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bluffton High School before the start of the public vigil. Fields was killed and two other Bluffton High students were taken to the hospital after the Friday shooting near Bluffton and Hampton parkways, Bluffton police said Saturday. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Lakinsha Swinton, director of student services for Beaufort County School District, said grief counselors will be present at “basically all” of Bluffton’s middle and high schools on Monday for “initial and ongoing support.” Staff and students alike will have access to counseling, and Swinton said she hopes to expand that outreach to community members.

Superintendent Frank Rodriguez called Fields a “mentor, a good friend and a great teammate,” saying that he “exemplified the best in our community.”

Swinton, who first met Fields as an elementary schooler, agreed.

“He is an outstanding young man, and that makes it an even more tragic loss for our community,” she said. “And I think what you’ll see on this field today and in this community is that this loss will not be in vain. It will be a beacon that brings this community closer together.”