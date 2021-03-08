New details on 18-year-old siblings accused in killing of Bluffton football player

Bluffton Police have accused two 18-year-old siblings, both former May River High School students, of aiding shooters who authorities say killed a Bluffton High School senior on Friday night.

The department on Saturday charged Jayden and Shayniah Void with accessory after the fact to murder in the shooting death of Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr., a defensive lineman for the Bluffton Bobcats football team.

Police have warrants to charge two others — Ty Leic Dae Jhon Channeyfield, 17, and Jimmie Green, 19 — with Fields’ murder but had not arrested them by Monday afternoon.

Warrants for the Void siblings say three individuals are responsible for shooting Fields, but the name of a third person has not been released.

Fields was killed and two other Bluffton High students were injured when the car they were in was shot late Friday night near Bluffton and Hampton parkways, authorities said. One of the students, Kylan Simmons, 18, was treated at a hospital and released.

The other, 16-year-old EJ Graham, was seriously injured and was still hospitalized as of Monday.

Authorities are not saying what, if any, connection exists between the victims and the accused and have not released a motive.

Arrest warrants say the Void siblings contacted a co-defendant to say they saw “the victim’s vehicle” in the Wendy’s parking lot off S.C. 170 near Publix on Friday night.

They gave directions to “a co-defendant” about where Fields was going as he drove onto Bluffton Parkway.

The Voids allegedly told Bluffton Police they watched as three people shot Fields’ car, killing him and injuring the two other passengers.

Shayniah Void graduated from May River High School last year. Jayden Void attended the school for three years and left on June 3, 2020, according to Beaufort County School District spokesperson Candace Bruder.

After the shooting, the Voids “admitted to conspiring with the co-defendant,” the warrant states.

A Facebook message to Jayden Void’s stepmother went unanswered on Monday afternoon. Lauren Carroway, Beaufort County’s chief public defender, confirmed that the case would come through her office before the defendants were assigned a defense attorney.

Bluffton Police have warrants to arrest Channeyfield and Green on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime.

Friends comfort each other before the start of the public vigil for Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bluffton High School. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

‘Outstanding young man’

Hundreds gathered for a vigil for Fields on Sunday at Bluffton High School’s football stadium.

Students and administrators praised Fields’ character and personality.

“He could just talk about anything, he would come in with a smile to class,” said Bluffton High School Head Football Coach John Houpt on Sunday. “If you know DJ, that smile was like that sun behind us right now. It was brightness on this Earth.”

Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr. was a defensive lineman for Bluffton High School’s varsity football team. He’s pictured here at the team’s Senior Night. Bluffton High School Football Booster Club

Lakinsha Swinton, director of student services for the school district, said she met Fields when he was an elementary school student.

Fields, she said, was “an outstanding young man, and that makes it an even more tragic loss for our community.”

The Bluffton Police Department is still investigating and urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department’s tip line at 843-706-4560.

