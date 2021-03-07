2 arrested in fatal shooting of Bluffton teen; bond set for both at $1 million

Two people have been arrested in the fatal Friday night shooting of Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr.

Jayden Lamont Void, 18, and Shayniah Lemeagan Void, 18, were arrested Saturday night and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony or murder.

Their bonds have each been set at $1 million, according to Tabor Vaux, an attorney who was present at the hearing on behalf of the Fields family along with attorney Ryan Mikkelson.

Capt. Joe Babkiewicz with the Bluffton Police Department confirmed the bond amount and said that the department has obtained warrants for two more individuals connected to the shooting.

Fields was killed and two other Bluffton High students were hospitalized after the Friday shooting near Bluffton and Hampton parkways, Bluffton police said Saturday.

Fields died at the scene, authorities said. Kylan Simmons, 18, also a senior on the football team, was treated at a hospital and released Saturday. A third student, a 16-year-old whose name was not released, was still hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident about 11:30 p.m. Friday and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a shooting, Babkiewicz said.

All three teenagers were in the car, and Bluffton police said someone fired from another vehicle at the victims’ car, which sent the car veering off the road.

A vigil in Fields’ memory will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bluffton High School football field, said Candace Bruder, Beaufort County School District’s spokesperson.

