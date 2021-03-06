1 teen dead, 2 hospitalized after Friday night shooting in Bluffton, police say

One teenager died and two were hospitalized following a Friday night shooting near Bluffton and Hampton Parkways, according to a Bluffton Police Department press release.

Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at approximately 11:30 p.m. and upon arrival discovered the vehicle had been involved in a shooting, Capt. Joe Babkiewicz with the Bluffton Police Department said.

There were three people in the car, who “ranged in age from 16-18 years old,” according to the release.

“Bluffton police officers say an unknown suspect vehicle(s) fired at the victims’ car and the victims’ car veered off the roadway,” the release read. “One victim died at the scene and the others were transported to area hospitals. This appears to be an isolated incident.”

The eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Lake were closed from 12:15 a.m. to 3:27 a.m. as police investigated the incident, according to a Bluffton Police Department Facebook post.

The shooting is an active investigation. The Town of Bluffton and Bluffton Police Department will hold a 3 p.m. press conference addressing the shooting at 101 Progressive Street in Buckwalter Place.

“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said in a statement. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”

