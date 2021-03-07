3 wounded after Saturday night shooting at a Beaufort County party

Three men were seriously wounded at an outdoor party in Seabrook during “an exchange of gunfire involving multiple people,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

All three were transferred from Beaufort Memorial Hospital to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment due to the severity of their wounds, police said.

Police were called to the party in Delaney Circle around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, nobody has been charged in the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111

This is the second shooting reported in Beaufort County in as many days. A Friday night shooting in Bluffton left one Bluffton High School student dead and two more injured.

Bluffton Police Department Chief Stephenie Price said Saturday that she believed the Friday shooting was “an isolated incident” and “public safety is not in jeopardy.”

