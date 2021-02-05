Police chase through Beaufort area hit speeds up to 100 mph. The driver got caught

A Beaufort man was charged with felony drug possession after a 100-mph chase with a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning, according to a report.

Nathaniel Mims, 51, of Beaufort was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, failure to stop for blue light, driving on a suspended license, improper license plate tag, and driving an uninsured vehicle, according to jail records and a police report.

Close to 4 a.m. on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling near Parris Island Gateway when he witnessed a tan Honda Accord turn onto County Shed Road from Eastern Road with its lights off, a Sheriff’s Office report said.

The deputy followed and said he saw the car go over the road’s double yellow line briefly. He said he believed the driver “was possibly under the influence,” so the deputy began to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, Mims, sped up to evade the deputy, reaching 70 mph on Roseida Road then 100 mph on Laurel Bay Road, the report said.

He hit a dead end near Marine Corps Air Station housing on Laurel Bay Road. The deputy said he approached the car and put Mims in handcuffs.

A struggle between the two men ensued, and the deputy drew his service weapon because he said Mims kept “reaching toward his belt line with his right hand.”

Other deputies arrived, and the deputy said a bag of methamphetamine fell from Mims’ clothing as he was being helped up.

A field test confirmed it, according to the report, and its field weight was measured at 7 grams.

Two Facebook messages sent to Mims were unanswered.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center around 7:30 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 12:30 p.m., jail and court records show.

In South Carolina, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is a felony. Conviction can mean up to 15 years in prison.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.