Cops charged Hilton Head man with felony drug charges 2 years ago. Did evidence hold up?

More than two years after his arrests on felony drug and gun charges, a Hilton Head Island man has been sentenced to probation, not years in prison, as was expected.

Last week, a judge sentenced Tyler Justin Wimbush, 27, of Hilton Head Island to two years of probation on five counts, court records show, some of which were downgraded.

In 2018, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said they found Wimbush with 10 baggies of cocaine and charged him with drug trafficking. It’s a felony offense in South Carolina that applies when a person is found with at least 10 grams of cocaine.

Deputies used a field scale to measure the baggies when he was arrested and said Wimbush had 13.2 grams, according to a report.

They also said they found a gun at his feet. Because Wimbush was being accused of drug trafficking, his gun charge was elevated to a felony: possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime.

Lastly, the deputies said Wimbush had a “blueish pill” in his pants pocket, later determined to be meth. He was charged with possession.

Altogether, convictions would have resulted in at least three years in prison but no more than 18.

After a grand jury indicted Wimbush, the cocaine evidence was sent to a lab to analyze, according to Melissa Duque, Wimbush’s public defender.

The lab found that the actual weight of the drugs was 5.4 grams less than the first measurement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In the field, the drugs were measured in their bags.

In the lab, they were not.

That difference meant Wimbush’s charges were reduced to possession with intent to distribute, still a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, a misdemeanor.

His possession of meth charge remained the same.

Jim Brown, a defense attorney based in Beaufort, said the discrepancy in drug weight happens a lot.

“There’s no good way to get an accurate weight on the street,” he said.

Bob Bromage, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said drugs need to be measured in bags in the field to maintain the integrity of the evidence.

In 2019, while out on bond, Wimbush was pulled over in a traffic stop by a Sheriff’s deputy on U.S. 278 in Bluffton, according to a news release. The deputy used a K9 to search his car, and he said “distribution weights of cocaine and crack cocaine were found,” along with a loaded handgun.

He was charged again with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and unlawful carrying of a pistol, court records show.

Wimbush was sentenced on all five counts on Jan. 27, 2021.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended two years of probation for all charges, spokesperson Jeff Kidd said.

Wimbush, who had no prior record, pleaded guilty. If he violates probation, Wimbush will serve 10 years in S.C. prison, Kidd said.