Port Royal woman charged with abusing 2-year-old child at Hardeeville hotel, police say

A Port Royal woman is accused of abusing her 2-year-old child at a Hardeeville hotel, according to police.

The Hardeeville Police Department charged Victoria Kirstin Nicole Parrish, 25, of Port Royal on Wednesday with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

A family member reported to police that the child was injured after Parrish was angry about the child’s soiled diaper, according to a Hardeeville police report.

Reached by phone, Chief Sam Woodward said there are additional investigations into Parrish, and the agency determined that, with the child’s injuries, it had reasonable suspicion to obtain an arrest warrant.

Woodward said the agency contacted the Department of Social Services for a protection order for the child and asked DSS to begin its own investigation.

Attempts to reach Parrish or her family were unsuccessful.

She was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Court records show a $20,000 surety bond has been set, meaning a portion of it must be paid to be released from jail, but Parrish is still being detained.

