Charges dropped 3 years after Beaufort Co. man was accused in gas station shooting. Why?

Prosecutors dropped charges against a St. Helena Island man accused of firing several rounds at a victim at a gas station in 2017.

James Jabbar Williams, 46, of St. Helena was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after a shooting at a Tiger Express gas station on Sea Island Parkway on Nov. 6, 2017.

A release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Williams fired numerous rounds, potentially from a semi-automatic rifle, at the victim around 7:30 p.m.

The man was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for injuries to his right arm and left leg.

Over three years later, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped the charges against Williams, according to spokesperson Jeff Kidd.

He said the victim did not want to cooperate with the prosecution and that there wasn’t enough corroborating evidence.

Court records show Williams posted a $90,000 surety bond through a bail bonds company in April 2019 to get out of jail. That means a percentage was paid to the bail bonds company, so it would pay the full bond to the court and get Williams released from jail.