2 men charged in Beaufort County bridge crash that killed 3 children, pregnant woman

More than three months after a crash on a Beaufort County bridge killed four members of a family, police have charged two men for their roles in the collision.

Friday morning, the Port Royal Police Department charged Beaufort residents Terry Shy’kwon Campbell, 19, and Phillip Brendan Roberts, 40, with five counts of reckless homicide, according to a news release and jail records.

A three-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 on the J. E. McTeer bridge resulted in a Dodge Caravan carrying a family of five plummeting off the bridge in the late morning.

“Roberts’ and Campbell’s vehicles were both at fault and collided with each other,” the Port Royal Police release said. “They then spun out of control causing another collision resulting in the victim’s vehicle descending into the waterway.”

The driver survived as the car sank into the Beaufort River.

Burton residents Tikia Lashay Doe, 36, Jashawn Hawkins, 16, Alonzo Houston, 6, and Cameron Perry, 3, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Doe was eight months pregnant, according to a police report. The five homicide charges cover the four victims and the unborn child.

The scene on McTeer Bridge after a single car crash on Saturday, Sept. 19. Ethan Howell Submitted to The Island Packet

What happened?

Campbell was behind the wheel of a gold Chevrolet Malibu, and Roberts was driving a gray Ford F-150, according to a Port Royal Police report.

Police interviewed them both after the Dodge Caravan tumbled off the bridge.

Campbell was driving on a beginner’s permit, and his car was found to have heavy damage in the front, including a detached bumper and broken quarter panel.

A witness, who was a few cars behind Campbell, told an officer that she saw his car weaving in and out of traffic before getting on the bridge. She told police she saw the Chevrolet speed up and again begin switching lanes.

She said she did not see the actual crash but saw the Dodge Caravan flip over the bridge.

Campbell told a Port Royal officer that he didn’t know what happened, except that just before the crash he swerved from the right lane to the left and got behind the Ford F-150.

Another Port Royal officer administered a field sobriety test to Campbell. He concluded that he “did not believe intoxication was a factor in this collision,” the report said.

Roberts’ car was found to have sustained damage as well.

Facing charges

Both Campbell and Roberts face five charges of reckless homicide, each for a member of the Burton family and include the pregnant mother’s unborn child.

The Beaufort men were arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center close to 7:30 a.m. on Friday

Both men were released around 10 a.m., jail records show.

Court records do not yet show their bond amount.

Reckless homicide is a felony, each count punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Department of Motor Vehicles must revoke someone’s license for five years if convicted of reckless homicide.