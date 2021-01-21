6-year-old Hampton County boy dies after being attacked by a dog, authorities say

A 6-year-old boy in Hampton County died after a dog attacked him, according to authorities.

The child lived in Brunson and died close to 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to Hampton County Coroner Angie Topper.

Topper said the agency would not release the child’s name until after his autopsy on Sunday.

A news release from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was located by Hampton County Animal Control shortly after and was euthanized.

The investigation was turned over to the SC. Law Enforcement Division, according to spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

He said any time there is an unexpected death of a child in South Carolina, SLED is charged with investigating. He declined to provide any information on the case because it’s an active investigation.

