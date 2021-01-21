2 people carjacked in Bluffton. Police looking for suspects who ditched car on Hilton Head

Police are searching for armed men who carjacked two people in Bluffton and then ditched the stolen car on Hilton Head after being chased, according to authorities.

Around 7 Wednesday night, two men armed with handguns robbed a man and woman of their phones, wallet and car near Edgewater Circle in Bluffton, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Officers with the Bluffton Police Department helped set a perimeter around the crime scene and look for the stolen car, said Capt. Joe Babkiewicz, spokesman for the agency.

Within the hour, a Sheriff’s deputy patrolling on Hilton Head saw the stolen car on Ferguson Lane off Dillon Road, according to Bromage.

He said the deputy chased the car north to Alice Perry Drive near Mitchelville Road, where the car stopped.

The men ran.

More deputies arrived with K9 units to search, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Bromage said that anyone with information about the men is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3300.