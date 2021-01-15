Bluffton firefighter faces DUI charge after police say he hit several parked cars

A Bluffton firefighter was suspended after police charged him with driving under the influence after midnight Friday morning.

The Hardeeville Police Department charged Andrew Eldridge, 22, of Bluffton with DUI. He is accused of hitting a fence and several parked cars in the parking lot of the Palisades at New River apartment complex in Hardeeville, according to Lt. Jonah Jenkins.

Eldridge’s car was flipped on its side as a result, he said. His blood alcohol content was above 0.06.

Reached by phone Friday morning, Randy Hunter with the Bluffton Fire District confirmed that Eldridge works with the department.

Hunter said he has been suspended without pay pending further investigation.

Jenkins said there was significant damage to the vehicles he hit.

Afterwards, Eldridge was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, then was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.

He was booked just after 4 a.m. on Friday and is still being detained.

