24-year-old Philadelphia man found dead in Beaufort Co.; police say death is suspicious

A Philadelphia man was found dead in a Yemassee apartment, and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

Dawayne Young, 24, visiting Yemassee from Philadelphia, was found dead on Sunday, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Tuesday. An official with the Coroner’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

However, the Yemassee Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious, as the agency believes he “did not die of natural causes,” according to a report.

Officers arrived about noon on Sunday. Hampton County EMS had already found Young lying on the floor of an apartment in Yemassee Heights. The Beaufort Housing Authority lists the apartment village as an affiliated property on its website.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Crime Scene Unit of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrived to gather evidence, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

The cause of death is pending. It takes several weeks to analyze toxicology results from an autopsy and make a final determination.