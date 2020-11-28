Wrong-way driver lit his car on fire on I-95 and injured a Yemassee cop, police say

A North Carolina man was charged after trying to light his car on fire while escaping from police and, in the process, injuring a Yemassee police officer on Interstate 95, according to authorities.

On Friday evening, police charged Juan Lara Orozco, 59, of Connelly Springs, N.C., with one count of resisting arrest, one count each of arson, failure to stop, assault and battery and improper parking, according to Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes.

Officer Laura Osborne received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the Hampton Regional Medical Center.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, Yemassee police officers were dispatched to I-95, a mile past exit 38 into Hampton County, after receiving a report of a man driving south on the northbound shoulder of the highway, according to a news release.

Officers “attempted to start a (dialogue)“ with the driver, but Orozco refused to roll his windows down. After a few minutes, he began pouring alcohol inside of his car and attempted to ignite it with a lighter, the release said.

An officer broke the window and opened his door to stop him. Orozco began to drive in reverse to escape and knocked over Osborne.

The release said he drove north on I-95 while being pursued and successfully lit his car on fire. After crossing into Colleton County, he crashed into a tree and ran into the woods. He was arrested shortly after.

Orozco was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center at 6:45 p.m., said Garnes.

A bond has not yet been set.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

