Man charged with 2017 sexual assault of 7-year-old girl in Yemassee

A Walterboro man was charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Yemassee in 2017, according to police.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth McCummings, 32, of Walterboro on Friday with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, according to jail and court records.

In mid-February, a Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained a warrant for McCummings after interviewing the victim, a police report said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office picked up McCummings on Friday and held him due to the active warrant. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office then charged him and brought him to the Jasper County Detention Center, where he is being held.

McCummings’ bond has not been set.

A conviction of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, a felony, means a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, according to S.C. law.