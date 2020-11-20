3 SC men charged in killing of 45-year-old man in his Bluffton home, police say

Three S.C. men were charged with murder after a 45-year-old man was found shot to death this week in a Bluffton gated community, according to authorities.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office charged Devante White, 26, of Green Pond, S.C.; Malik White, 22, of Beaufort; and Jamal Coakley Jr., 22, of Dale, S.C., with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of kidnapping, according to a news release.

Additionally, White and Coakley were charged with possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to a call that shots had been fired in Westbury Park and arrived to find Timothy Milliken, 45, dead in his home after 11 p.m. Monday.

“The victim was targeted” by the three men, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Security cameras cover the entrance of the home as a deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office walks under the police tape on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at a homicide investigation in the gated-community of Westbury Park in Bluffton. Police responded to the neighborhood on Monday night after receiving a call of shots fired and found 45-year-old Timothy Milliken dead. As police were working inside the home on Tuesday, a deputy turned away a garbage man from emptying the receptacle, foreground, outside of Milliken’s home. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Investigators tracked a 2020 Black Nissan Altima that they believed to be holding those “responsible for Milliken’s shooting death” and learned that the car was at a home in Gwinnett County, Ga., the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked Gwinnett County police to help, and officers took the three men into custody.

The news release said Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to the Gwinnett County jail to interview White, White and Coakley, and subsequently obtained warrants in the shooting death of Milliken.

The men have not been extradited to Beaufort County and are still detained in Gwinnett County, jail records show. Bond has not been set.

