Bluffton man, 50, charged with sexual assault of minor over 3-year period

A 50-year-old Bluffton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after several instances over three years, according to police.

Christopher Ellington, 50, of Bluffton faces one count of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Ellington is accused of making unwanted comments and sexually assaulting a minor on multiple occasions from 2016 to 2019, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

Police obtained a warrant for Ellington on Sept. 15 after interviewing the victim. They were unable to arrest him because he was living in Jamaica.

On Oct. 9, airport police at Miami International Airport contacted Bluffton police to say they had detained Ellington on the active warrant.

He was extradited, charged and booked into the Detention Center on Thursday afternoon, according to records.

Ellington is detained on a $25,000 bond, the jail log shows. Criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, a felony, could result in up to 10 years in prison.

Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
