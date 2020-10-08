Hardeeville hotel shootout under investigation, tied to crimes in Savannah, police say

A shootout at a Hardeeville hotel, where 20 to 30 bullets were fired, is under investigation by police as being linked to crimes in Savannah.

In the cluster of hotels at U.S. 17 and I-95, at least three people fired shots in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

The shooting marks the third crime at Hardeeville hotels in the same half-mile radius in two weeks.

There were no injuries, and by the time police arrived, the shooting was over. A hotel room door and nearby car were struck.

Officers peeled bullets off the exterior of the car to examine them.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hardeeville police found a vehicle involved in the shootout that’s tied to armed robberies in Savannah, Woodward said. The agency is working with police in Georgia to investigate.