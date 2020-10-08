Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Hardeeville hotel shootout under investigation, tied to crimes in Savannah, police say

A shootout at a Hardeeville hotel, where 20 to 30 bullets were fired, is under investigation by police as being linked to crimes in Savannah.

In the cluster of hotels at U.S. 17 and I-95, at least three people fired shots in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

The shooting marks the third crime at Hardeeville hotels in the same half-mile radius in two weeks.

There were no injuries, and by the time police arrived, the shooting was over. A hotel room door and nearby car were struck.

Officers peeled bullets off the exterior of the car to examine them.

Hardeeville police found a vehicle involved in the shootout that’s tied to armed robberies in Savannah, Woodward said. The agency is working with police in Georgia to investigate.

