Police raided a Hardeeville hotel and charged four people. What did they find?

Four people in a Hardeeville hotel room were charged after a police drug bust on Monday, the second raid of a Jasper County hotel in about a week.

The Hardeeville Police Department charged Randall Kitts, 29, of Early Branch, S.C.; Logan Mulholland, 21, of Bluffton; Dustin Rushing, 27, of Hardeeville; and Nikki Suchta, 35, of Hilton Head Island with one count of possession of meth and fentanyl with intent to distribute and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Near 3 a.m. on Monday, Hardeeville officers received an anonymous tip of a disturbance at Room 123 of the Econo Lodge, a hotel among many sandwiched between I-95 and U.S. 17, according to Chief Sam Woodward.

Two Hardeeville police officers arrived, first peeking through the parted curtains of the window and then knocking on the door, where they found four people in the room, according to an incident report.

The report said the officers searched the room as well as the occupants’ purses and jackets, finding 4.9 grams of marijuana, 2.5 grams of meth, and 1.6 grams of fentanyl.

Officers also found scales, needles, a grinder, and plastic baggies in the room, according to the report.

All four are being detained at the Jasper County Detention Center and are held on $10,000 bonds, court and jail records show.

Possession with intent to distribute meth is a felony, according to S.C. law, and could mean up to 15 years in prison.

About a week before, Hardeeville police charged five in a drug bust at the Days Inn hotel, which is near the Econo Lodge.

