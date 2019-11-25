Ridgeland man arrested in accident that killed 2 Beaufort women in October

A Ridgeland man was arrested Monday and charged in the deaths of two Beaufort women in a three-vehicle crash on S.C. 170 in late October, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Gerardo Rodriguez Tenorio, 38, faces two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 28 near Camp St. Mary Road.

Taylor Monson, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, and Ife Simmons, 44, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, chief deputy coronor David Ott told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette at the time. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was transported by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

On Monday, he was awaiting a bond hearing at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to inmate records.

Taylor Monson, left, and Ife Simmons, both of Beaufort, were killed in the Oct. 28 collision on S.C. 170. Facebook

The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Southern said on Monday.