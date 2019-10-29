2 drivers killed and another injured late Monday in head-on crash on SC 170

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two drivers were killed and a third injured in a crash late Monday on S.C. 170 in the Okatie area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There were three vehicles involved in the wreck around 9:15 p.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet pickup was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, Collins said.

Two other drivers, in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, were killed in the collision. Their names had not been released on Tuesday morning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Witnesses in the area reported the fatal accident was in area of SC 170 near the Oldfield Mews Apartments.

Collins said the accident remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team.

“We don’t have any information as far as direction of travel at this time, but (what) we do know is these vehicles collided in a head-on manner on S.C. 170,” Collins said.