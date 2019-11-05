3rd driver in crash that killed 2 Beaufort woman still hospitalized, officials say

The third driver in a three-vehicle crash that killed two Beaufort women early last week remains in the hospital, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Gerardo Rodriguez-Tenorio, of Ridgeland, was the only surviving driver in the head-on crash S.C. 170 near the Oldfield Mews apartments in Okatie around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 28.

The 38-year-old was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center immediately after the crash and has remained there since. Southern did not comment on his condition.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Southern said.

No charges have been filed against of Rodriguez-Tenorio, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Taylor Monson, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra in the collision. She died at the scene, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott previously told the Island Packet.

Monson was born on Hilton Head and attended Beaufort High School, according to her Facebook page. She worked at Seaside Merchants LLC. Friends described Monson on her Facebook page as an “amazing woman” who was “always in such a happy mood” and “the definition of a friend that was there when it mattered.”

Ife Simmons, 44, was driving the 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the crash. She, also, died at the scene.

According to her obituary, Simmons was born on Lady’s Island. According to her Facebook page, she had worked at Securitas Security Sun City, UPS, and True Religion.

“Ife was a warm and caring person with a great sense of humor and style who always greeted people with a smile and kind words,” a friend wrote on her obituary.

Southern could not give a timeline for when authorities would conclude their investigation of the crash.