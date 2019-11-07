No charges filed in accident that killed pedestrian in Hilton Head gated community

No charges have been filed in the collision that killed an 84-year-old man in Shipyard Plantation on Hilton Head Island last Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Matt Southern.

Frank Junger, of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, died at the scene of the accident that occurred around noon Nov. 1 on Town House Tennis III Road, according to officials.

Southern described the collision as a “slow-impact” crash and said the driver was not going very fast when his 2009 Chevrolet pick-up truck hit Junger.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, the driver said the crash happened as he was making a left turn near a set of mailboxes in the parking lot. As he came around the corner, he didn’t see Junger crossing the street and his truck struck him.

The driver stayed on scene until police arrived, according to the police report.

“Witnesses on scene advised once Junger was hit, he fell backwards and hit his head,” the report said.

Deputy Coroner David Ott previously told The Island Packet that the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue performed CPR on Junger.

“They did everything they could,” Ott told the newspaper.

An autopsy determined Junger died of blunt-force trauma, according to Ott.

The driver was not injured in the crash.