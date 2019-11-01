Pedestrian dies after being struck in Hilton Head neighborhood, Highway Patrol says

A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck in Shipyard Plantation, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around noon on Town House Tennis III Road.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the road when the 2009 Chevrolet truck struck, Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. The driver was not injured.

The identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been released.

