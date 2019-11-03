Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in gated Hilton Head neighborhood

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified a pedestrian killed Friday on Hilton Head Island as 84-year-old Frank Junger, of Fogelsville, PA.

Junger had just arrived on the island when struck by a 2009 Chevrolet truck inside Shipyard Plantation about noon Friday, said Deputy Coroner David Ott on Sunday.

An autopsy from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston determined he died from blunt force trauma, Ott said.

The accident happened on Town House Tennis III road, S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern previously said.

The driver was not injured.

The Town of Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue performed CPR on Junger, Ott said.

“They did everything they could,” Ott said.

Junger was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m. at the scene.

