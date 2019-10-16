Police on scene at Beaufort County gas station where shots were fired

SHARE COPY LINK

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Tiger Express on St. Helena Island.

All suspects and/or possible victims fled the scene prior to police arrival, says a 4 p.m. alert sent by the Sherrif’s Office.

“Residents and motorists can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours in the area of Tiger Express and Sea Island Parkway,” according to the alert.

In 2017, a man was injured in a shooting at the same gas station located at 803 Sea Island Parkway. Two men were charged in connection to the crime.

James Jabbar Williams was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Jermaine Sharodd Gadson was charged with misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Williams criminal case is pending and Gadson’s charges were dismissed without an indictment in November 2018.

About 4 miles down Sea Island Parkway, 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell III was fatally shot and another injured during a shootout at a Circle K gas station on Lady’s Island in June.

About 70 casings of various calibers were found at the scene of the shooting that happened as graduation was letting out at Beaufort High School.

Mitchell is one of 11 homicides this year in Beaufort County.

Three men were charged in connection to the June shooting.

Montarious Brown was arrested for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm/knife during a violent crime.

Dequarious Major was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ronald Moore was charged with obstruction of justice.