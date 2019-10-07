Police clear Westbury Park suspicious package. Here is what was inside.

SHARE COPY LINK

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Unit found a pair of shoes Monday inside a package reported as suspicious at Westbury Park Apartments.

Major. Bob Bromage said the department has seen an increase in recent months of residents reporting suspicious packages that were later deemed safe.

Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area of Westbury Park Apartments as police investigated the package about 4 p.m. A resident had reported the package as suspicious after it was delivered to the apartment complex.

In August, a package filled with coins and found at the south end Hilton Head Island U.S. Post Office was reported as suspicious.

In July, Beaufort County bomb squad responded to a suspicious briefcase found in the Bluffton Belfair Plaza Kroger parking lot. An X-ray determined nothing was inside the briefcase.