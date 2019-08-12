Suspicious package reported at south end Hilton Head Post Office. Avoid area, officials say

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, plays a key role in training and certifying all of the nation’s public safety bomb technicians.

A “suspicious package” was reported at the United States Post Office on the south end of Hilton Head Island Monday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The package was reported at the U.S. Post Office, located at 10 Bow Circle, sometime before noon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

“People are urged to avoid the area, until the package is examined and cleared,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The parking lot area of the post office, located off Palmetto Bay Road, has been closed off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of 12:15 p.m., officials with the sheriff’s office bomb squad were on their way to the location, according to Bromage.

Last month, the Beaufort County bomb squad responded to the Bluffton Kroger parking lot in Belfair Plaza after a suspicious package was reported. Officials took an x-ray of the unattended briefcase and determined nothing was inside, hours after it was initially reported.

This story will be updated.