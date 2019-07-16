Bomb squad determines nothing inside briefcase found in Kroger Bluffton parking lot, police say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad took an x-ray of an unattended briefcase in the parking lot of Kroger in Belfair Plaza and determined nothing was inside, said Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz.

The Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department responded after a call from a shopper who reported finding a suspicious package in the parking lot. A manager of the business told police the briefcase had been in the parking lot for several days.

Babkiewicz said about half the parking lot was blocked off for more than an hour as police investigated the item. He said the area was cleared by 5:30 p.m.

The Bluffton Police Department previously posted on Facebook around 4:30 p.m. that traffic in the area around U.S. 278 and Simmonsville Road could be affected due to the amount of first responders heading to the area.