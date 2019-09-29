22-year-old Hilton Head man killed in accident on the island, officials say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A 22-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident on the north end of Hilton Head Island, officials say.

Nicolas Rico-Garcia, of Hilton Head, died in the collision when his vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of Oakview Road and Freddies Way, Beaufort County Coroner J. Edward Allen said Sunday afternoon.

His Cadillac Escalade was traveling west at about 3:20 a.m. on Oakview road when it ran off the road to the right, an S.C. Highway Patrol media release says.

It says Rico-Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two Jasper County residents died in unrelated weekend crashes in recent weeks.

Shacara Roberson, 35, of Tillman, died when her vehicle struck an embankment in Jasper County on Sept. 21.

David Jones, 17, of Ridgeland, died in a Jasper County crash Sunday, Sept. 15.

Jones was a passenger in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck when it drove off Deloss Point Road near S.C. 462 and struck a tree about 1:20 a.m. , a South Carolina Highway Patrol media call says.