35-year-old woman dies in Jasper County crash, officials say

A 35-year-old woman died early Saturday morning when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment in Jasper County, a S.C. Highway Patrol media release says.

Shacara Roberson, of Tillman, died on impact, Jasper County Coroner L. Martin Sauls III said Sunday afternoon.

Her 2015 Kia was traveling north on U.S. 321 when it ran off the road about 2:10 a.m., the release says.

Roberson was not wearing a seatbelt.

In an unrelated accident, David Jones, 17, of Ridgeland, died in a Jasper County crash Sunday, Sept. 15.

Jones was a passenger in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck when it drove off Deloss Point Road near S.C. 462 and struck a tree about 1:20 a.m. , a South Carolina Highway Patrol media call says.