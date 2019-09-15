Crime & Public Safety
17-year-old killed in 1-car crash in Ridgeland Sunday morning, officials say
A Jasper County teen was killed in a one-vehicle crash when the truck he was a passenger in crashed into a tree, officials said Sunday.
David Jones, 17, of Ridgeland was named as the victim by Jasper County Coroner L. Martin Sauls, III Sunday afternoon.
He was a passenger in a 1995 Chevrolet pick-up truck when it drove off Deloss Point Road near SC 462 and struck a tree at about 1:20 a.m., a SC Highway Patrol media call says.
Jones sustained fatal injuries on the scene after being trapped in the vehicle, the call says.
An autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina, Sauls said.
The driver also was injured and airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Neither the driver nor Jones were wearing seat belts, the call says.
An investigation is ongoing.
