No arrests in 6 Beaufort Co. violent crimes likely linked; Suspects being investigated, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating people of interest in a series of violent, armed robberies that left multiple injured in the Burton area in recent months, officials said Tuesday.

“When violence is involved, it becomes a clear priority,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Seven people have been injured during the six robberies reported between July and earlier this month, police reports show.

Bromage said the robberies are believed to be connected.

In each case, a group of men wearing all black and driving a red or burgundy Jeep Cherokee or Toyota Four Runner beat and robbed Hispanic men.

In July, the Sheriff’s Office released a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sketch composite of one of the suspects.

The description says the suspect has a muscular to stocky build and is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Bromage said the Sheriff’s Office is analyzing evidence collected in the case.

September robberies

Three people were struck in the head with long guns during two robberies earlier this month, Sheriff’s Office reports say. The crimes happened about 5 miles apart.

Several men were cooking on a grill on Pine Grove Road about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when they were approached by men wearing masks and holding guns.

One man was struck over his right eyebrow with a long gun; another was hit in the back of the head with the gun, the reports say.

The robbers demanded money but also combed through vehicles parked at the house.

On Sept. 2, a man reported that he was followed by a red SUV while driving on Parris Island Gateway. Men jumped out of the vehicle when he stopped at a friend’s house.

He said he was struck in his shoulder and face as one of the robbers use the butt of a long gun to smash his driver’s side window. The men ran away when he honked his horn.

June and July robberies

The first two robberies happened on June 14 about 3 miles apart and within an hour of each other on County Shed Road and Eagle Ridge Road.

Two men were standing outside their house about 9:50 p.m. on County Shed Road when an SUV approached them and men jumped out demanding money, a report says.

One of the individuals was struck on the side of the head with the barrel of a rifle.

During the Eagle Ridge Road robbery, a man told police he was sitting inside his house when men holding guns barged in. He also was struck with one of the weapons, a report says.

On July 19, two more robberies happened on Eagle Ridge Road and Joe Frazier Road. The crimes took place about 1 mile apart and within 30 minutes of each other.

In each of the July robberies, a group of men was standing in a yard on Eagle Ridge Road when an SUV drove up. Men jumped out and used the butt of a long gun to strike two men in the back of the head.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the crimes should contact detectives at 843 255-3429 or 843-255-3435 or Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777. Anyone with tips can reference case 19S179408.