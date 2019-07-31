Police release sketch of suspect in multiple violent Beaufort Co. armed robberies

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sketch composite Wednesday of a man believed to be involved in multiple violent and armed robberies in the Burton area in recent months.

In each of the four cases, Hispanic men were robbed by a group of men wearing all black and driving what has been described as a red or burgundy Jeep Cherokee or Four Runner. In three of the robberies, victims were struck in the head with the butt of a long gun.

The suspect is described as having a muscular to stock build and is between 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The first two robberies happened on June 14 about 3 miles apart and within an hour of each other on County Shed Road and Eagle Ridge Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two men were standing outside their house about 9:50 p.m. on County Shed Road when an SUV approached them and men jumped out demanding money, a report says.

One of the individuals was struck on the side of the head with the barrel of a rifle.

During the Eagle Ridge Road robbery, a man told police he was sitting inside his house when men holding guns barged in. He also was struck with one of the weapons, a report shows.

On July 19, two more robberies happened on Eagle Ridge Road and Joe Frazier Road. The crimes took place about 1 mile apart and within 30 minutes of each other.

In each of the July robberies, a group of men were standing in a yard when an SUV drove up. The butt of a long gun was used to strike two men in the back of the head on Eagle Ridge Road during the July robberies.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the crimes should contact detectives at 843 255-3429 or 843-255-3435 or Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777. Anyone with tips can reference case 19S179408.