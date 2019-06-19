Police say armed robberies at 2 homes in Beaufort County could be connected

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a possible connection between two armed robberies Friday in Burton where gunmen assaulted and robbed victims at their homes, Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The incidents happened within about an hour of each other and less than three miles apart.

The first crime happened at 9:50 p.m. on County Shed Road, a Sheriff’s Office report says. Two men were standing outside their house when multiple men wearing all black and holding guns pulled up in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee, according to the report.

One of the men started “demanding all their money,” the report says, and the man also struck one of the individuals on the side of his head with the barrel of a rifle.

Deputies noted the victim was bleeding from his right ear when they arrived. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A wallet also was stolen from the victims, the report says.

The second robbery happened on Eagle Ridge Road in Burton at 11:03 p.m.

The sheriff’s report says a man was sitting in his house looking at his cell phone when multiple men holding guns and wearing all black barged in.

The man also was struck with one of the weapons, and items were stolen from the home, Bromage said Tuesday.

Bromage said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crimes.