Kidnapping, other charges brought against man arrested for Beaufort Co. sexual assault, police say

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

More charges have been brought against a man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in her St. Helena Island home last week, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Codrian Smalls, 24, of St. Helena, turned himself into police for first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges Saturday after being wanted since Aug. 29, when the woman reported a man came into her home in the Lands End community, held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours. He also stole the woman’s handgun, police said.

“Today he was charged with four additional warrants after his arrest,” Bromage said Sunday.

These charges include felony kidnapping, firearm possession during a violent crime, armed robbery and first degree burglary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As of Sunday, a bond hearing had yet to be held for Smalls.

A half-hour after the Sheriff’s Office sent a news alert out Friday saying Smalls was still wanted, a second alert was distributed, saying multiple St. Helena residents called to report where he was.

That notification said the Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement were in the area of Lands End and Seaside Road searching for him. At 3:15 p.m. Friday, an additional news alert said the “concentrated search effort” was suspended.

Smalls was charged with second-degree assault and battery in December 2018, according to Beaufort County court documents. That case is still pending.