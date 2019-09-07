Man wanted in St. Helena sexual assault turns himself in, police say

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint in her St. Helena Island home last week turned himself in to deputies in Beaufort on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Codrian Smalls, 24, of St. Helena, had been wanted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct since Aug. 29, when the woman reported a man came into her home in the Lands End community, held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours. He also stole the woman’s handgun, police said.

Smalls was charged and was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to jail records. Bond had not been set around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

A half-hour after the Sheriff’s Office sent a news alert out Friday saying Smalls was still wanted, a second alert was distributed, saying multiple St. Helena residents called to report where he was.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That notification said the Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement were in the area of Lands End and Seaside Road searching for him. At 3:15 p.m. Friday, an additional news alert said the “concentrated search effort” was suspended.

Smalls was charged with second-degree assault and battery in December 2018, according to Beaufort County court documents. That case is still pending.