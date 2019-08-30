Crime & Public Safety
Police searching for 24-year-old accused of raping St. Helena woman at gunpoint
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man after a St. Helena Island woman was sexually assaulted Thursday afternoon over the course of several hours in her Lands End neighborhood home, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Codrian Smalls, also of St. Helena, is wanted for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree.
Deputies responded to a call about a burglary at the victim’s home Thursday night, the release said. The man was armed with a handgun and also stole a handgun from the victim, the report says.
The victim’s home was processed for evidence and investigators were able to identify the suspect, the report says.
As of Friday evening, Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Smalls.
“Codrian Smalls ... should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release says.
Smalls is described as around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, the release says. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the incident or Smalls, should call 911.
