Hilton Head man sentenced to 25 years after police find heroin, 300 grams of cocaine in his home

A 38-year-old man who was found selling heroin and cocaine out of his Hilton Head Island home last year was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to 25 years in prison, a 14th Circiuit Solicitor’s Office news release said.

Antonio Ricardo Lee was found guilty of trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile of a school or playground.

On July 19, 2018, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered about 300 grams of cocaine and 5 grains of heroin when they searched Lee’s home on Paddle Boat Lane, the release said. They also found drug paraphernalia, cash and ammunition.

Circuit Court Judge Deadra L. Jefferson sentenced Lee to 25 years for the trafficking charge and an additional eight years, which will be served concurrently, for the distribution and proximity charge, the release said.

Twenty-five years was the mandatory minimum sentence based on the weight of cocaine.

Lee has previously been convicted of public disorderly conduct in 2000; possession of a marijuana in 2006; possession of marijuana in 2012; and possession of a controlled substance in 2012, the release said. Lee has additional drug charges pending, according to Beaufort County court documents.

At least two additional drug arrests were made while law enforcement officers were watching Lee’s apartment before his arrest, a Sheriff’s Office news release said at the time.