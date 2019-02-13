Bluffton woman opened package delivered to her home. It had a pound of pot inside, police say

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misstated the amount of marijuana inside the package.

It’s not everyday someone calls the police to tell them they have a pound of pot in their home but it happened Monday evening, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.





The report says a woman came home to find her mother had opened a package that had been delivered to their Bluffton home before realizing what it was: a pound of marijuana.

The woman called Bluffton Police, who sent an officer out to pick up the package.

He brought the weed to the police station where it was submitted into evidence before being destroyed, the report said.

The return address on the United States Postal Service package is in Atlanta, according to the report. An officer tried to run the package’s tracking number through the post office’s online system, but was unable to do so because it kept freezing.