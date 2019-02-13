Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton woman opened package delivered to her home. It had a pound of pot inside, police say

By Lana Ferguson

February 13, 2019 07:55 AM

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By
Up Next
Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misstated the amount of marijuana inside the package.

It’s not everyday someone calls the police to tell them they have a pound of pot in their home but it happened Monday evening, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The report says a woman came home to find her mother had opened a package that had been delivered to their Bluffton home before realizing what it was: a pound of marijuana.

The woman called Bluffton Police, who sent an officer out to pick up the package.

He brought the weed to the police station where it was submitted into evidence before being destroyed, the report said.

The return address on the United States Postal Service package is in Atlanta, according to the report. An officer tried to run the package’s tracking number through the post office’s online system, but was unable to do so because it kept freezing.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

latest-news

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  