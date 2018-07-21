Three charged after deputies find heroin, cocaine in Hilton Head drug bust

Three people were arrested Thursday afternoon after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information that drugs were being sold from a Hilton Head Island home.
Deputies received information that Antonio Lee, 36, was possibly selling drugs at his Paddle Boat Lane residence, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Late Thursday afternoon as they were conducting surveillance on Lee’s home, investigators saw two people — later identified as Joey Atkins, 29, and Shae Dalrymple, 28 — arrive at Lee’s home in a vehicle and walk inside.
Atkins and Dalrymple returned to their car a short time later, drove a few yards away and parked in a vacant lot inside the apartment complex.
When deputies approached them, they saw a syringe on Atkins’ lap and found heroin and powdered cocaine inside the vehicle.
Deputies learned that the drugs had allegedly been purchased at Lee’s apartment, the release said.
Both Atkins and Dalymple were charged with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.
Based on the evidence they had found, deputies went to Lee’s apartment and charged him with sale and distribution of heroin and sale and distribution of cocaine.
After they obtained a warrant to search Lee’s apartment, deputies found trafficking amounts of powdered cocaine and Methamphetamine. They also found a distribution weight of heroin and various instruments used in the manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs.
At that time, Lee was additionally charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking Methamphetamine. He was already out on bond for previous drug charges, including trafficking heroin, and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.
Lee, Atkins and Dalrymple were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Comments