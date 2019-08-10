‘I’ll kill you:’ Sun City man fatally shot by deputy had threatened neighbors in the past, reports say

Armed Sun City man killed by Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s deputy The Sun City Hilton Head neighborhood where resident Donald Williams Allamong, 56, was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area, according to officials. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sun City Hilton Head neighborhood where resident Donald Williams Allamong, 56, was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area, according to officials.

In the three months before Donald Allamong was fatally shot by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy July 26, police were called to his Sun City Hilton Head home at least twice over his problems with his neighbors, according to reports obtained by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

In one case, the reports allege, Allamong threatened to kill them.

The 56-year-old chiropractor from Ohio had rented a home on Twinkling Court for a little more than a year, neighbors previously told The Packet. Those same neighbors, who asked not to be named, said police had been called to his house between three and five times before the deadly shooting.

Twinkling Court is a small cul-de-sac of about a dozen houses tucked in the middle of Sun City, which has 8,000 homes and 16,000 residents. The neighborhood tends to be quiet and close-knit, neighbors say. Some have lived there for more than a decade.

It’s the kind of place where neighbors leave their storm door shut but the front door open, inviting people in.

When the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette asked for all reports involving Allamong and/or Twinkling Court from January 2017 until the day of the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office provided two. The first was for a disturbance on May 8, 2019, and the second was for an assault on June 28, 2019.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the report from the night of the shooting until the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into the deputy’s use of force concludes.

But the earlier reports show an escalation of arguments and violence that increased the acrimony and fear on Twinkling Court.

According to the May 8 report, Allamong was standing in his front yard when he yelled at one of his neighbors that he would kill her.

After hearing the commotion, a second neighbor came out, and Allamong turned to him and said, “I’ll kill you, too,” the report said.

Then, Allamong got in his car and drove away.

When deputies phoned him later, Allamong admitted he had been outside yelling, but said that he yelled at his dogs, not his neighbors.

He said he loved his neighbors and had no ill will toward them, the report said. He added he was sorry if he scared them because he did not mean to.

“Allamong then went on a rant about the fact that he does not use drugs and there is nothing wrong with him,” the report said. “Allamong then hung the phone up.”

Because of the conflicting statements, the deputy did not think he had probable cause to make an arrest, he wrote in his report.

On June 28, Allamong called police after a physical altercation with a neighbor.

He told police that he and the neighbor, who was not mentioned in any of the previous reports, were hanging out and had gone out to dinner.

According to the report, Allamong said that when they pulled into his driveway, the neighbor got out of the car and began assaulting him. Allamong was transported by EMS to Coastal Carolina Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He later told deputies that he sustained two broken bones in his nose and a fracture of a bone around his eye.

The next day, deputies arrested the neighbor on charges of second-degree assault and battery. The neighbor relayed a different story of the night before.

When he and Allamong returned home, Allamong became angry and kicked him out of the car, the report said.

When he went to get his bicycle from Allamong’s house before leaving, Allamong threw the bike at him, grabbed him by the shirt, and attempted to shove him off the lawn, according to the report.

He admitted to punching Allamong in the face once then leaving, but said it was out of self-defense, the report said.

The assault charged was dismissed on July 1, according to Beaufort County court documents.

On July 2, one of the neighbors Allamong was accused of threatening went into the Sheriff’s Office with a religious cross cut-out that had been placed in her mailbox.

“Be on your guard; stand firm; be courageous; be strong. 1 COR 16:13,” was printed on the cross, with a graphic of an anchor below it.

The neighbor said it was “threatening in nature” and was left in her mailbox after the altercation with Allamong, the report said.

The neighborhood was “having serious problems with the suspect,” the woman said, “and they are very concerned.” She added that she was afraid to leave her house.

“The comments do not appear threatening and there is no way to say who put the picture in her mailbox,” the deputy wrote. “I advised both victims that the case was most likely closed due to lack of evidence.”

Less than a month later, on July 26, multiple Twinkling Court residents called 911 to report a man was firing a gun. Police arrived, found an armed man, later identified as Allamong, and engaged him, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release, before a deputy fatally shot him.

The deputy who fired the shot, Cpl. Kerry Johnson, returned to work at the Sheriff’s Office on Monday. An internal investigation into the incident found no policy infractions, Sheriff P.J. Tanner previously told The Packet.

The independent state law enforcement investigation into the deputy’s use of force is ongoing.