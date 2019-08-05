Beaufort County deputy who fatally shot armed Sun City man is back on the job, sheriff says

Armed Sun City man killed by Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s deputy The Sun City Hilton Head neighborhood where resident Donald Williams Allamong, 56, was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area, according to officials. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sun City Hilton Head neighborhood where resident Donald Williams Allamong, 56, was shot and killed by a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The deputy responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area, according to officials.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy who fatally shot an armed man on July 26 in a Sun City Hilton Head neighborhood returned to work Monday after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing, according to Sheriff P.J. Tanner.

Donald Allamong, 56, of 2 Twinkling Court in Sun City Hilton Head, was shot and killed sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight by a deputy responding to a 911 call about a disturbance in the area involving a man with a gun, county officials said.

Tanner identified the deputy involved in the shooting as Cpl. Kerry Johnson. Johnson has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 21, 2018, and has been working in law enforcement throughout South Carolina for 33 years, he said.

Johnson is currently working administrative duty at the Hilton Head office before he transitions back into his “routine duties,” including working patrol within a week or so, Tanner said. He has possession of his duty weapon.

After the shooting, Johnson was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, which concluded Friday.

“We did an administrative investigation to see if there was any policy issues with the incident,” Tanner said. “There were no policy infractions or policy issues that concern us.”

Tanner said the internal investigation could not be released because the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s independent investigation into the shooting is ongoing. In the case of officer-involved shootings, the Sheriff’s Office asks SLED to independently investigate whether the use of force was justified.

Tanner said mental health counseling was offered to Johnson following the shooting, which is standard after a deputy is involved with such incidents.

Before the shooting

According to a SLED criminal history search, Allamong had not been arrested and convicted of any crimes in the state.

Beaufort County court documents showed he was cited for traffic violations four different times between December 2018 and May 2019, including two speeding tickets, a seatbelt violation, and operating vehicle with loads that drop, sift, leak, etc.

Despite what appears to be a clean criminal record in South Carolina, Allamong had multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Ohio where he previously lived.

Allamong was arrested as recently as Jan. 1, 2018, in Ohio, according to a police report from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said he was charged with felonious assault, assault, and two charges of domestic violence after he allegedly drunkenly attacked multiple family members, including choking one and pushing two others. He also threatened to kill one of them, the report said.

More than a decade earlier, in December 2002, Allamong, a chiropractor, was involved in an armed standoff with police at his office, according to an article from The Blade newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

The article states that his wife called 911 and asked authorities to check on her husband’s safety. Authorities found Allamong in a doorway at the office, where he allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who entered.

A negotiator at the scene eventually persuaded Allamong to give himself up, and he was transported to a mental health facility.

Police later found a loaded revolver locked in a drawer of his desk.

About 14 or 15 months ago, Allamong moved into the Sun City home he was renting on Twinkling Court, according to neighbors who asked not to be identified.

They said he had a history of threatening people and causing problems in the neighborhood, adding that both Sun City’s private security and the Sheriff’s Office had reported to the home for calls on multiple occasions.

The night of the shooting the neighbors said they heard multiple gun shots as well as Allamong yelling and cursing.

About a week later, neighbors said the small Twinkling Court cul-de-sac had returned to “normal.”