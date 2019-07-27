Armed man shot, killed by Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s deputy at Sun City

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after shooting and killing an armed man at Sun City Hilton Head on Saturday night, according to a news release.

The deputy was responding to a 911 call for a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Twinkling Court around 11 p.m. Saturday, the release said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.